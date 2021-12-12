MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after buying an additional 739,472 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.83 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

