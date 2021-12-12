MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

