MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007118 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.