MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

