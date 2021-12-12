Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €241.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($270.79) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($324.72) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €278.00 ($312.36).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

