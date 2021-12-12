MXC Price Tops $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $121.41 million and $16.00 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

