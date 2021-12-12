National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon Buys 9,024 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,489.43.
NA opened at C$96.50 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
