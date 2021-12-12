National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon Buys 9,024 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,489.43.

NA opened at C$96.50 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

NA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

