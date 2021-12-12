National Bankshares Analysts Give Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) a C$3.25 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

FOM stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

