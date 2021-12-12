Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 981.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.43 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

