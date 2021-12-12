NerveNetwork Hits Market Cap of $20.10 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $303,532.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005921 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

