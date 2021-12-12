Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $24.43 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.