Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.50. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $137.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

