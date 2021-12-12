Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 272,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,072,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Netflix by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 168,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $103,118,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.05. The firm has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

