New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,501 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

