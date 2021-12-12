New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 219,170 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 287.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Post worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.