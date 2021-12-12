New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.09 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,197 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of BBY opened at $103.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $114.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

