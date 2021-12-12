New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

