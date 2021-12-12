New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $346,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $356.29 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

