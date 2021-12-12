New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,906 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,057,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,418,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

