Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,503,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

