Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

