NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.22 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $11,466.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00319590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.