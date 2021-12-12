Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Nimiq has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,933.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.10 or 0.08170492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00315129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00904558 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00075765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00392437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00266396 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,301,252,242 coins and its circulating supply is 8,687,002,242 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

