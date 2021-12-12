Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.94 Million

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $121.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.29 million and the lowest is $119.10 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 257,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

