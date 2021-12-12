Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $20.30 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

