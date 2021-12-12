Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $412.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

