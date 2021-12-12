Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $371.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

