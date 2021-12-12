Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mark A. Caylor Sells 427 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $863,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.