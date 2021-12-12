Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

