Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

