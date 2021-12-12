Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JMM opened at $7.41 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

