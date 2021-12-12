Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NMCO opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.