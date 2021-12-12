Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 31st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.