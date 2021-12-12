Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVEI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NVEI opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

