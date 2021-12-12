NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $875.34 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $875.34 million and $49,191.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $132.39 or 0.00270772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007075 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,894,399 coins and its circulating supply is 6,612,099 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

