Nyerium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Nyerium has a market cap of $17,465.88 and $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,234.03 or 0.99974846 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,628,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,743,829 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.