OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 583 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

