OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 529,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

