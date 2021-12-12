OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,824 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

