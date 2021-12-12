OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,783 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 188.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 73,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.