OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

