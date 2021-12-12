OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $135,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,198 shares of company stock worth $2,366,333 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 377.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OneSpan by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 140,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The firm has a market cap of $640.72 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

