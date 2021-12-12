OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $135,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,198 shares of company stock worth $2,366,333 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OSPN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 140,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The firm has a market cap of $640.72 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
