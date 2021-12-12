OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,198 shares of company stock worth $2,366,333. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $640.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.