Ontology One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.11 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $643.54 million and $65.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00174451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003089 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00526311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

