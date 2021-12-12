Open Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69,079.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $550,107.91 and approximately $69,079.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

