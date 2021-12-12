Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPRO stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.