Oppenheimer Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $44.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

