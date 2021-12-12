Oppenheimer Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $30.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $682.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $683.19.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

