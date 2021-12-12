Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

