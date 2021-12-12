Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Shares of UPST opened at $160.75 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 200.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997,031 shares of company stock valued at $466,315,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

